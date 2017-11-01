Valverde backs Suarez to rediscover form

Luis Suarez will overcome his struggles for Barcelona, according to coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde defended Luis Suarez after the forward's struggles continued against Olympiacos.

Suarez attempted seven shots – the most he has had without scoring for Barca – as his side were held to a 0-0 draw in Piraeus on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international has netted just three goals in 13 matches in all competitions this season.

But Valverde praised the 30-year-old, backing the forward to turn his fortunes around.

"I like this version of Suarez a lot and sometimes the goal depends on one more centimetre to the left or to the right," Valverde said.

"I like that they have chances to score. The success or not will come. I liked the team."

Barca's draw at Olympiacos marked the first time since 2012 that they had failed to score in a Champions League group-stage match.