Valverde: English clubs stronger than Spanish teams in Champions League

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde believes the improvement of Premier League clubs in the Champions League this season is long overdue after an "illogical" period of struggle, believing that the English teams are stronger than the Spanish ones at the moment.

Spain have been the dominant force in European football in recent years, with each of the last four Champions League finals including at least one La Liga side. Real Madrid won three of those titles, with Barca triumphing in 2015.

On top of that, Sevilla had a stranglehold on the Europa League before Manchester United's success last term, winning three in a row and beating Liverpool 3-1 in the 2015-16 final.

But this season, English sides are threatening to re-emerge as serious contenders, with United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Madrid's recent conquerors Tottenham all well-placed to reach the knockout phase.

