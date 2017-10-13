Valverde responds to Simeone: Barca will adapt to everything, even the dishes!

Ernesto Valverde insists Barcelona will adapt to everything – even the dishes – at Atletico Madrid's new stadium amid a debate over the length of the grass.

Ahead of Saturday's huge La Liga clash between the two teams , Diego Simeone suggested the pitch would be prepared to Atletico's liking.

But Valverde responded in his own pre-match media conference, insisting Barca were ready for the challenge ahead of their first game at Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone had said: "I'm not a gardener, I'm a coach, I go to the pitch and I prepare the team. But when you invite me to your house, you invite me with your tablecloth, your plates and your cups."

Addressing those comments, Valverde stated: "We will adapt to the menu, to the dishes, to everything!

"We know we are going to a place where there will be a spectacular atmosphere and we haven't played there yet."

