Van der Pluijm: 'Yanga will face a different Singida United'

Singida United will be having another tough task to do when they face the reigning champions, Young Africans on Saturday.

The clash is expected to be more entertaining as it will be the first competitive match between the two teams to be played at Singida's home soil.

After being forced to draw 1-1 at home by Simba last Saturday in their eith game of the season, the Jangwani outfit will be looking for nothing but three points against their former coach.

Pluijm told Goal, it is crucial for his side to win the game, because it is the first time his players will be playing in their home soil since the league has started after completion of stadium maintenance.

"I am the one who signed most of Young Africans players and all the success they have is because of me, But I'm now in Singida, and I respect my job because it is where I get my bread, my goal is to win with Singida," said Pluijm.

