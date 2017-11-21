Van Dijk would 'suit Liverpool very well' - Kuyt talks up Reds switch for Dutch defender

Virgil van Dijk would “suit Liverpool very well” if a fresh approach is made for the Southampton centre-half, says Dirk Kuyt.

The Dutch defender spent much of the summer being heavily linked with a move to Anfield, with the Saints accusing their Premier League rivals of making an illegal approach at one stage.

Eventually the deadline passed with no deal being done, forcing Van Dijk to stay put and put any potential distractions to the back of his mind.

Transfer talk is, however, building again ahead of the January window and former Liverpool cult hero Kuyt believes a fellow countryman would be a hit on Merseyside if interest is rekindled.

He told Sky Sports News on the ongoing Van Dijk rumours: “I know Virgil. I didn't play with him in the national team but he's a great player.

