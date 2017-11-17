Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January

Virgil van Dijk could depart Southampton in January if potential suitors meet his asking price, according to Mauricio Pellegrino.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino admits Virgil van Dijk could resurrect a move to Liverpool during the transfer window.

The Netherlands international handed in a transfer request and was the subject of interest from Jurgen Klopp's men in the last window, although they abandoned attempts to sign the defender after being accused of making an illegal approach.

Southampton travel to Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and Pellegrino has not ruled out Jurgen Klopp's men making a renewed bid for Van Dijk.

"I don't know, I can't control the market," he said when asked about Van Dijk's future.

"You never know because the market when we talk about money everybody has got a price.

"The budget is to sign players and the biggest teams have got money to try to sign players. I can't decide about that. This is a question for our owners.

"Everybody is focussed on their area to try to bring the best players possible for their club. It is something that happens every single transfer window."

Pellegrino added: "We have got a lot of good players and most of the teams want to sign them.

"The majority of the teams in Europe want to try to improve their squad and the market is huge now around the world, and information is enormous right now.

"We can't control this and we have to be focused.

"Right now Virgil is thinking about us but a lot of players are thinking about other clubs, we are thinking about maybe other players to try and bring here next year.

"Virgil is training well, thinking about our club."