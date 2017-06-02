Van Dijk is Man City's top centre-back target but move could hinge on Mbappe

Manchester City have identified Southampton's Virgil van Dijk as their top centre-back target, Goal has learned, but his arrival could depend on whether the Blues can pull off a big-money move for Kylian Mbappe.

City have identified five priority targets this summer and have acted decisively in clinching deals for playmaker Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson - though the latter deal is awaiting international clearance. Senior sources are also very confident of signing Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Alexis Sanchez, and there is a hope that at least two of those deals will be completed long before pre-season begins in July.

EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid goal offer

The rest of the club's business is less clear cut, however, and with City targeting another three or four players on top of the aforementioned five, much depends on whether Mbappe can be prised from Monaco.

Van Dijk has emerged as the top target for the central defensive position and City are ready to pay Southampton around £50m for his services.

While the move could go ahead regardless, should City decide to head off rival interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, the situation regarding central defensive reinforcements is much more fluid than it is regarding City's first five targets, who they want to sign at all costs.

There are currently discussions ongoing behind the scenes which suggest the Van Dijk move could be delayed or even shelved if a move for long-time target and Pep Guardiola favourite Mbappe becomes possible.

The Blues made a late bid to sign the teenager towards the end of last summer's transfer window and are so keen to bring him to the club that they remain interested despite Monaco's massive asking price.

It is believed that City, in an ideal scenario, would wait a year to sign the 18-year-old, so they could use the money required - £110m or more - on strengthening other areas of the squad this summer.

But interest from Real Madrid and other clubs could force their hand, and Guardiola would have no problem accommodating Alexis and Mbappe in the same team, were it possible.

Goal has previously reported that City are not willing to pay the quoted £110m for Mbappe, but there remains a hope that any deal can be arranged for a lower fee, or that City will be able to sell enough players this summer to fund a full-price move.

View photos Kylian Mbappe Monaco More

City have already sold young striker Enes Unal to Villarreal for around £13m, despite the Turkey international never having played for the club, and more sales of that type will boost the coffers. Kelechi Iheanacho could also be moved on for more than £20m.

The Etihad Stadium outfit would also step up their attempts to sign Mbappe if Arsenal refuse to sell them Alexis, who has his heart set on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

It means that while City have moved quickly to tie up deals for Bernardo Silva and Ederson, as well as believing they are close to Mendy, Walker and Alexis, the rest of their big business this summer will depend on a number of factors.

Van Dijk has become City's top target at centre-back as it is believed there is little chance of signing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, while Aymeric Laporte will not be pursued after angering the club last summer by pulling the plug on a planned move to the Etihad Stadium at the last minute.

Read More