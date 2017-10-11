Van Graan to leave Springboks for Munster

Munster have chosen Springboks forwards coach Johann van Graan as their replacement for the outgoing Rassie Erasmus.

South Africa forwards coach Johann van Graan will take charge of Munster in November on a contract until 2020.

Van Graan is to become the permanent successor to the outgoing Rassie Erasmus, who was named the new director of rugby for South Africa Rugby Union (SARU) last June.

The 37-year-old worked under Heyneke Meyer as the Springboks finished third at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and was part of the backroom staff as Bulls clinched successive Super Rugby titles in 2009 and 2010.

"I am immensely excited and honoured to join Munster and to be part of a club with a unique ethos and history dating back 138 years to 1879," said Van Graan in a Munster statement.

"Some of the words I associate with Munster Rugby are passion, excellence, ambition and integrity, and I feel very fortunate to be handed this opportunity.

"I am looking forward to working with the Munster players, support staff and supporters on this new journey, and to become part of their community."

He added in a separate SARU release: "I was fortunate enough to be part of the Springboks for the past six years and 69 Tests so far, which was an incredible journey up to now.

"The Springboks are a big part of my life and I was blessed to coach some of the best players in the world."