Van Gundy: 2018 is a wrap, Warriors will win forever

Jeff Van Gundy believes the 2017-18 NBA season is a one-horse race in favour of the Golden State Warriors.

Unless the Cleveland Cavaliers trade the first-round pick they acquired for Kyrie Irving for Paul George, they have no chance to dethrone NBA champions the Golden State Warriors, according to Jeff Van Gundy.

After seeking a trade, the Cavaliers dealt star point guard Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat.

Even with Irving still on their roster, former Houston Rockets and New York Knicks head coach Van Gundy believes Golden State's dominance will extend into 2018 and even 2019.

"With the way the Warriors are, unless you're trading that pick for — give me a name — Paul George, you're still not better than the Warriors," Van Gundy told Sirius XM NBA Radio.

"The Warriors are gonna win forever… this season is over. We're gonna play it out, and the Warriors are gonna win. And then the next year it's gonna be the same thing."

The Warriors will bring back every starter from last season in addition to backups Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala and JaVale McGee.

The only player they really lost was Ian Clark and, while he saw several good of minutes during the postseason, the Warriors top-eight players are still intact and they are going to be very tough to beat — impossible to defeat, according to Van Gundy.

"The [Chicago] Bulls actually had challengers during their run of greatness — series going to the end, they had to summon everything they had," he said.

"The Warriors — this is over. 2018 is a wrap. Let’s start talking about 2019... Who’s beating them four out of seven times? Just wake me up when something changes with their roster, because it's over."