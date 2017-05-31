Van Persie, Henry and Arsenal's best transfers under Wenger

With Arsene Wenger agreeing a two-year renewal to his contract as Arsenal boss, all eyes will be on his activity in the transfer market as he seeks to make strides on a disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

'You don't sack world-class people!' - Arsenal chief

Despite the FA Cup triumph at the expense of rivals Chelsea, a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League was a key touchstone for Wenger's critics.

Frustration with the club's policy in the transfer market over recent seasons has also provided a major sore point, but here are five instances where Wenger got it so, so right.

PATRICK VIEIRA

View photos Patrick Vieira, Arsenal More

Vieira actually signed before the formality of Wenger's switch from Grampus Eight to Highbury was completed, with the arrival of an AC Milan reserve slipping under the radar. But the rangy powerhouse midfielder would come to define Arsenal's golden period under Wenger around the turn of the century as the beating heart of his teams. Physical and uncompromising out of possession; sublimely elegant with the ball at his feet – Vieira at his best was a phenomenon, guiding the Gunners to three Premier League titles and four FA Cup triumphs over the course of 406 appearances. The France international's void was never adequately filled after he left for Juventus in 2005.

THIERRY HENRY

View photos Thierry Henry, Arsenal More

Henry moved to Arsenal two weeks before his 22nd birthday in August 1999, already a World Cup winner but a player somewhat adrift following an unsuccessful year with Juventus. Wenger had some awkward questions to answer over shelling out £11million on a replacement for Nicolas Anelka who often played as a winger, especially as he went eight matches without a goal for the Gunners. But after coming off the bench to swivel and net a superb winner at Southampton, Henry never looked back. A bright but seemingly brittle talent would be transformed into the most feared forward in European football – all scything pace and ice-cool finishing. He left for Barcelona in 2007 as a two-time Premier League champion and three-time winner of the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award. He is Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer with 228 in 377 matches.

ROBERT PIRES

View photos Robert Pires, Arsenal More

Read More