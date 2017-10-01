Vancouver Whitecaps become first Western Conference team to clinch playoff spot

The Columbus Crew also earned a place in the MLS playoffs on Saturday night

The Vancouver Whitecaps have become the first MLS Western Conference team to clinch a spot in the 2017 playoffs thanks to a 1-0 road win over Sporting Kansas City.

The result ended a 24-match unbeaten run at home for SKC, and earned the Canadian outfit a spot in the 2017 tournament.

The Columbus Crew also booked a playoff spot on Saturday night, riding a 2-0 win over D.C. United to earn their place in the Eastern Conference alongside Toronto FC, which wrapped up the Supporters' Shield with a win Saturday, New York City FC, Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire.

D.C. United, the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy are the only teams to have been eliminated from the playoffs so far.

The Seattle Sounders can earn their spot in the playoffs on Sunday with a win over the Philadelphia Union.