VAR coming to LaLiga next season, president Tebas confirms

LaLiga will have video assistant referee (VAR) capability starting next season, the competition's president Javier Tebas has confirmed.

Italy's Serie A and the German Bundesliga both introduced the system for this term, allowing referees the opportunity to review incidents before making a final decision.

It has not been entirely without controversy, though, with Bundesliga's VAR project manager recently getting axed from his position after accusations of manipulating results.

Nevertheless, Spanish officials have been eager for the introduction of technology, with Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Juan Luis Larrea publicly revealing his desire for VAR in October.

And LaLiga president Tebas - who was previously opposed due to the expense - has seemingly come around to the idea, claiming for the first time that VAR will be implemented for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, Tebas said: "Next season there will be VAR in LaLiga, for sure."

Testing will begin in the second leg of Atletico Madrid's Copa del Rey clash with Elche at the Wanda Metropolitano on November 29.