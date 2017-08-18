Varsity Football Match week 4: UWC stun North West, UJ cruise in Jozi derby

UWC have now scored an impressive 13 goals at home and are so far the highest scoring side in the competition

In Bloemfontein, table toppers Tshwane University of Technology edged Central University of Technology 2-0 to remain at the summit of the eight-team log.

The defending champions scored two second half goals courtesy of strikes from Vusi Sibiya and Keabetswe Mokoena as CUT slumped to their second consecutive defeat [lost 4-1 to Wits University in Match day 3].

Sibiya nodded home from a Themba Ndlovu cross while Mokoena- allowed space near the area- put the game to bed with an effort from a distance.

In Bellville, UWC – having made their home their fortress- continued their dominance on home territory. The coastal side romped to a thrilling 4-0 victory over a much fancied North West side, who had a man sent off in the 75th minute.

UWC captain Thulani Mkosi opened the scoring in the seventh minute and saw his side take the lead to the interval.

Chad Smith added the second soon after the restart and substitute Clint Fredericks finished emphatically to make it 3-0 before winning a penalty which was converted by Phiwokuhle Mpalala.

In Braamfontein, Wits University could not build on to their impressive win against CUT as they were bulldozed by neighbors UJ at home.

UJ cruised to a 4-1 win in the Joburg Derby courtesy of goals from Manqoba Luvuno, Kenneth Langa, Pogiso Mabote and Shaune Mogaila whilst Phuti Leboho scored the home sides consolation.

With the win, UJ moved to fourth with North West third and UWC a point behind leaders TUT.