Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad

A knee injury has forced the Las Palma player to leave the squad, with the Real Madrid forward called up to replace him for World Cup qualifiers

Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez has been called up to the Spain squad to replace Vitolo, who has a knee injury.

Vitolo, who is on loan at Las Palmas ahead of finalising a move to Atletico Madrid in January, suffered minor medial ligament damage during training on Sunday.

"Yesterday morning in training, the player suffered a strain in the medial collateral ligament of his knee," the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Monday.

"After consultation with the medical services of his club and those of the RFEF, the player will leave the squad this evening."

Vitolo has established himself as a key figure in Julen Lopetegui's squad, scoring four goals in five appearances in World Cup qualifying.

The 2010 world champions face Italy in their latest Group G match on Saturday before a trip to Liechtenstein next Tuesday.