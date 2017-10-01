Aubameyang not interested in Man City move and says he would've joined Barcelona

The 28-year-old admits that he briefly considered the possibility of going to China and also claims that he has no regrets over not joining PSG

Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has affirmed that he is not interested in a switch to Manchester City, or any other Premier League club.

The Gabon international striker was linked with the likes of City and Arsenal over the summer, but in fact he came closer to moving to the Chinese Super League than England.

“Manchester City? In fact, I've never been attracted to the Premier League. This is a personal opinion,” he told Canal+’s ‘Telefoot’.

“I thought about China, which seems normal, but it still lacks professionalism, unfortunately."

Paris Saint-Germain were another club linked to the 28-year-old, who has been on the books of Monaco, Lille and Saint-Etienne in France.

Now the Parisian side have captured Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form part of the world’s most expensive offensive line along with Edinson Cavani.

Despite the riches of talent PSG have and the promise of silverware, Aubameyang is content that he remains in Dortmund.

“I’m very happy to have stayed in Dortmund,” he added. “It’s like a family to me.”

He did, however, confess in a straight yes-or-no question that he would have made the same choice as former BVB team-mate Ousmane Dembele if confronted with the opportunity to move to Barcelona.