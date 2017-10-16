Tottenham are more than a Harry Kane team, insists Eriksen

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen believes that his side have dispelled any questions of being reliant on Harry Kane thanks to their 1-0 home win over relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola enraged Spurs counterpart Mauricio Pochettino by labelling the London club ‘the Harry Kane’ team, but with the England international absent at the weekend, Tottenham powered to victory.

Eriksen scored the only goal of that game shortly after the interval to give his side a narrow victory and thinks that ahead of a trip to Real Madrid in midweek that they can no longer be considered a one-man team.

“We have a strong enough team to score when Harry doesn’t score,” Eriksen, 25, claimed. “If it is me or Dele Alli, or Son, or Kieran Trippier or Moussa Sissoko or anyone, anyone is good enough to finish. On this occasion the ball fell for me but it was a team performance.

