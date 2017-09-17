Vengeance on Bandari’s face as Zoo come calling

Paul Nkata side are yet to win a league match since August 6th when they beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

Bandari will do whatever it takes to avenge their first leg lose away in Kericho when they host Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday

Zoo handed the Dockers a 3-2 defeat at the Kericho Green Stadium on May 20, a result that did not go down well with Bandari forward, Hassan Abdalla.

Bandari star forward, Abdalla urged his fellow teammates to repay the away defeat when Zoo visit Mbaraki Sports Complex on Sunday.

“We can give a win to our deserving fans in our home ground," the fast-rising versatile forward told the club website ahead of the match.

"One thing I know is that we are a great team. We need to remind people that this is Mombasa.”

A double for Zoo over Bandari will see them move above them on the table.

Bandari are currently three places and just a point above Zoo who are 12th on the log with 29 points.

Paul Nkata side are yet to win a league match since August 6th when they beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The host lost their last outing away to Kakamega Homeboyz who handed them a 3-0 defeat.

Zoo, on the other hand, will be looking for a first win in three games having fallen to Tusker and Leopards in their last two games.