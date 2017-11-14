Ventura confirms intention to resign after Italy World Cup failure

Italy World Cup failure looks set to claim the job of Gian Piero Ventura, who confirmed his intention to quit his role as coach on Tuesday.

Gian Piero Ventura has confirmed that he intends to resign from his post as Italy coach after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Italy lost 1-0 in the first leg of their qualification play-off to Sweden and were then unable to turn things around at San Siro on Monday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

The former Torino coach has been under pressure ever since Italy failed to top their qualification group, and their World Cup failure is seemingly the final straw.

It marks the first time Italy will not be at a World Cup since 1958 when, coincidentally, Sweden were the host nation.

Ventura stated at his post-match news conference that he not yet quit, but hinted that the match would be his last in charge.

When cornered by a reporter for Mediaset on Tuesday and asked whether he intends to quit, the 69-year-old simply replied by saying "yes".

Carlo Ancelotti has been tipped by many to become Ventura's replacement.