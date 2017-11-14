Ventura promises to resign after Italy humiliation

The Italian national team failed to qualify for the World Cup on Monday evening and the manager has now said that he will quit

Giampiero Ventura has promised to resign from his role as Italy manager after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Asked by a reporter from Italian television programme "Le Iene" if he will resign his post after the Azzurri lost 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden, Ventura replied: "Yes".

Sweden 66/1 to win World Cup

Reports from Sky Italia claim that Ventura will, in fact, have his contract mutually terminated by the Italian Football Federation.

That would leave Ventura in line for a pay-off, worth around €700,000.

Italy have been ever-present at the World Cup for the past 60 years, but will now miss their first finals tournament since 1958 after a historic evening at San Siro, which finished 0-0.

Jakob Johanssen's deflected goal from the first leg was enough for Sweden to qualify for the tournament in Russia, leaving the retiring Gianluigi Buffon in tears after his final appearance for his country.

Italy's failure to qualify for the showpiece in Russia could potentially hit the nation's economy, to the tune of €1 billion, while defender Giorgio Chiellini believes the nation has hit "rock bottom".

The embattled Ventura faced criticism during Italy's game from one of his own players, with veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi left aghast when he was asked to warm up.

The defensive midfielder, a famous enforcer, insisted that in-form striker Lorenzo Insigne, who has scored six goals for Napoli thus far this season, should be sent on, reportedly asking a coach: "Why the hell should I go on? We don't need to draw here, we need to win!"

In the immediate aftermath of the encounter, De Rossi - who appeared animated and angry during the exchange - apologised in case he had offended anyone, insisting that he has nothing personal against the manager.

"We have this tendency to warm up three at a time, then after five minutes we change and another three go," he told Rai Sport.

"I just said we were near the end and had to win, so send the strikers to warm up. I pointed to Insigne too.

"It wasn't up to me whether it was a tactical issue. I'm sorry if I offended anyone. At the time I just thought perhaps it was better that Insigne come on instead."