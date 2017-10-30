New venue for Gor Mahia match against Western Stima

The league match will now be played on Wednesday (November 1) at Kasarani Stadium and not Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Gor Mahia have requested Kenyan Premier League to shift venue of their league match against Western Stima.

The league match will now be played on Wednesday (November 1) at Kasarani Stadium and not Moi Stadium in Kisumu as earlier planned.

A statement from KPL obtained by Goal confirmed the changes. “Please note that the venue of the Gor Mahia vs Western Stima match, to be played on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, has been changed to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“The kick-off time has also changed to 4:00pm from 3:00pm.”

Gor Mahia have already been crowned league champions with four matches to spare and will represent Kenya in Caf Champions League next year.