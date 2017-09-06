Venus revels in US tennis ahead of all-American semi at Flushing Meadows

After joining countrywoman Sloane Stephens in the US Open semis, Venus Williams said she is excited about American tennis.

Venus Williams is revelling in the resurgence of American tennis after she joined countrywoman Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals of the US Open.

Williams earned a final-four showdown with Stephens at Flushing Meadows after surviving a three-set epic against fellow seed Petra Kvitova 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-2) in New York on Tuesday.

It could be an all-American semi-final draw with Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe preparing for quarters against Kaia Kanepi and world number one Karolina Pliskova respectively.

Asked about American tennis, seven-time grand slam champion Williams told reporters: "It's been a great two weeks for American tennis.

"Seeing all the American players in the draw and all of them advancing so deep and competing so well.

"All I have known all my life was great American players. So it's great to see this resurgence, and I hope it can continue.

"I think both of us had to go through a tie-breaker today. I think it's dramatic fashion and it's great to see both of us go through."

It was an absorbing clash between ninth seed Williams and two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams rallied from 3-1 down in the opening set by reeling off five successive games against the 13th seed.

Kvitova – back on the big stage after surgery on her hand following a horrific home invasion in December – fended off five break-point opportunities in the second set to level the match but she could not stop Williams in a stunning finale to a thrilling encounter in the Big Apple.

"It definitely felt like a special match. No easy moments, not easy to hold serve or break serve," the 37-year-old said. "This match meant a lot to me, obviously, playing at home and of course it being a major.

"It means a lot to Kvitova, you know, coming back and being able to compete in this major and to prove obviously to herself that, you know, she could defeat anything no matter what's thrown at her. It was amazing to see her shine today."



