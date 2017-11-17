Venus Williams has $400,000 of property stolen from her house in burglary while she competed at the US Open

Venus Williams' house was burgled during the US Open, resulting in $400,000 of belongings being stolen: Getty

Tennis star Venus Williams had around $400,000 of property stolen from her home in Palm Beach Gardens while she was competing at the US Open.

Williams, 37, was competing at Flushing Meadows when her home in a gated community in Palm Beach Gardens was raided by burglars between the 1 and 5 September. Palm Beach Gardens Police confirmed the burglary on Thursday, and redacted details of what was stolen, after WPEC-TV reported the incident.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams was enjoying one of her best years on the Grand Slam circuit, having reached the final of the Australian Open in January and the semi-finals in New York at the US Open – where she lost out to fellow American Sloane Stephens. However, there was some solace in that her last-four appearance earned her $920,000 in prize money, somewhat easing the pain of the lost possessions, though any sentimental value that Williams had with what was stolen cannot be replaced.

Police have confirmed that an investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Williams also reached the WTA Finals, though suffered final defeat again as she lost out to a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki for the first time in her career.

However, her year was clouded by a car accident in June that killed a passenger in another car. The crash remains under investigation, although Palm Beach Gardens have refused to release any details about the case.

No charges have been brought against Williams in the investigation, and she was reduced to tears in a press conference at Wimbledon in the summer where she discussed the incident.

Williams finished runner-up at the season-ending WTA Finals (Getty) More

Williams was seen at her sister’s wedding on Thursday as Serena Williams married American entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian.