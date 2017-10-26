Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza, WTA Finals live score updates: Who will book semi-finals spot?
Williams* 2-2 Muguruza (*denotes next server)
Venus catches another forehand too flat and the ball goes fizzing long. Muguruza moves to three game points by catching a backhand return early and delicately stroking it back into the deuce court. A great injection of pace mid-rally throws the Spaniard off during the next rally as Venus works her rival side-to-side. The American gives Muguruza the run around during the next point, making her scamper to the baseline only to dink a drop shot which the Spaniard can't chase down.
Suddenly, from a position of authority, Muguruza is pulled back from 40-love up to deuce. Another nippy service return forces Muguruza into the wrong shot selection. But as she did in the second game, she saves a break point and then turns the game back in her favour with her first ace. A forehand at an acute angle ensures Muguruza holds.
Williams 2-1 Muguruza*(*denotes next server)
Williams has settled quickly into her service rhythm, sending down another ace and mixing up her style with a few closer to Muguruza's body. The Spaniard flashes a forehand winner deep into the corner to hang in the game but Venus delivers her own clean forehand winner to keep the set on serve.
Williams* 1-1 Muguruza (*denotes next server)
Williams takes an aggressive approach early doors, stepping in to the second serve but dumps a volley into the net. Muguruza, who edges their head-to-head 3-2, is pegged back to 30-all with a first double of the match. The Spaniard shows great defence during the first lengthy rally of the match, but Venus keeps working her opponent and then draws the error from her rival for break point. Muguruza remains calm, sees out the danger and moves to game point. She gets on the board when Venus pushes a forehand well long.
Williams 1-0 Muguruza* (*denotes next server)
Muguruza in all black with flashes of red from her sweat bands and trainers opts to receive despite winning the toss. Williams, dressed in a lilac and blue t-shirt-dress combo, starts solidly. A backhand winner and ace secure a comfortable hold to 15.
Players are out and warming up
Here we go then, plenty at stake this afternoon. The court has been playing slowly all week and aside from Venus' tussle with Ostapenko, all the other matches have been decided in straight sets. Surely this one will need a decider?
Venus in full focus
Anyone doubting whether Williams wants to be competing in her first WTA Finals since 2009 only need watch the highlights of her dramatic win over Ostapenko just 48 hours ago.
Williams was hungry throughout her three-set win, recovering from missing a match point opportunity in the second set to grit her teeth and come through 7-5 in the third.
Unfortunately, as is Venus' way, she hasn't engaged in much media chat away from the court this week. Perhaps her energy levels were low after the contest, but she still wasn't giving much away with her responses.
Venus Williams' press conference after her victory. All of 34 words... pic.twitter.com/T4RKQGIglU— Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) October 24, 2017
No 1 ranking in mind
Muguruza needs to win today to stand a chance of reclaiming the world No 1 spot from Simona Halep. The Spaniard briefly reached the top of the standings in September for four weeks, leapfrogging Pliskova in the process. Three players remain in with a shout of finishing the year at No 1 with Pliskova also in the mix.
The winner takes it all
Welcome to a repeat of this summer's Wimbledon final as Venus Williams looks to exact revenge on Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Finals this lunchtime.
Revenge isn't the only thing on Williams' mind. The winner of this final round robin White Group clash will advance to this weekend's semi-finals in Singapore.
Both Williams and Muguruza have registered a win a piece in the end-of-season tournament. Muguruza saw off Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets in her opening group match on Sunday.
Williams had to wait for her first win. After losing to Karolina Pliskova, the world No 5 needed three hours and 13 minutes to finally see off French Open champion on Tuesday in a match that witnessed 21 breaks of serve.
Ostapenko, at least, was able to finish off a highly successive season with a victory under her belt. The 20-year-old beat Pliskova earlier today 6-3, 6-1 for her first ever WTA Finals win. Pliskova had already ensured her progress in Singapore by winning her opening two matches.
Jelena Ostapenko records first ever #WTAFinals win!— WTA (@WTA) October 26, 2017
Eases past Pliskova 6-3, 6-1! pic.twitter.com/IrGV25S0np