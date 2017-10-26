Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza, WTA Finals live score updates: Who will book semi-finals spot?

1:00PM

Williams* 2-2 Muguruza (*denotes next server)

Venus catches another forehand too flat and the ball goes fizzing long. Muguruza moves to three game points by catching a backhand return early and delicately stroking it back into the deuce court. A great injection of pace mid-rally throws the Spaniard off during the next rally as Venus works her rival side-to-side. The American gives Muguruza the run around during the next point, making her scamper to the baseline only to dink a drop shot which the Spaniard can't chase down.

Suddenly, from a position of authority, Muguruza is pulled back from 40-love up to deuce. Another nippy service return forces Muguruza into the wrong shot selection. But as she did in the second game, she saves a break point and then turns the game back in her favour with her first ace. A forehand at an acute angle ensures Muguruza holds.

12:53PM

Williams 2-1 Muguruza*(*denotes next server)

Williams has settled quickly into her service rhythm, sending down another ace and mixing up her style with a few closer to Muguruza's body. The Spaniard flashes a forehand winner deep into the corner to hang in the game but Venus delivers her own clean forehand winner to keep the set on serve.

12:50PM

Williams* 1-1 Muguruza (*denotes next server)

Williams takes an aggressive approach early doors, stepping in to the second serve but dumps a volley into the net. Muguruza, who edges their head-to-head 3-2, is pegged back to 30-all with a first double of the match. The Spaniard shows great defence during the first lengthy rally of the match, but Venus keeps working her opponent and then draws the error from her rival for break point. Muguruza remains calm, sees out the danger and moves to game point. She gets on the board when Venus pushes a forehand well long.