Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko, WTA Finals - live score updates
Williams* 2-2 Ostapenko (*denotes next server)
Ostapenko is backed into a corner as Williams focuses on the forehand and draws the error from her opponent. The French Open champion's error-count is mounting up and she's starting to get agitated. Ostapenko stops the rot with a winner for 15-30 but continues to make a first serve.
Crucially at 30-all, Ostapenko catches Venus out by taking a backhand early and when Williams pushes wide, the Latvian secures her first hold.
Williams 2-1 Ostapenko* (*denotes next server)
Great movement and timing from Ostapenko as she produces a clinical forehand winner across court. The Latvian uses her power to good effect on the other flank to strike past Williams which has the American considering whether to make an early challenge. She opts against it. More precision from Ostapenko, this time a delightful backhand down the line brings up two break points but the youngster can't covert at the first attempt and she drags her backhand wide. The second chance goes begging when Ostapenko strikes the net and the Latvian looks forlornly across the net as she punches another backhand low. Williams rides out the storm as a service return into the tramlines ensures Venus is the first to hold serve this match.
Ostapenko lands the backhand right on the line! #WTAFinalspic.twitter.com/K9xZpW4le8— WTA (@WTA) October 24, 2017
Williams* 1-1 Ostapenko (*denotes next server)
Ostapenko rushes the net at a short reply from Venus, but Williams sends her own reply back past the 20-year-old as she eases to her break points. The American has two to make it count. A double fault hands the world No 5 the break back. WILLIAMS BREAKS.
Williams 0-1 Ostapenko* (*denotes next server)
Williams begins with the service yips, throwing in a double to hand Ostapenko a mini-break. The first rallies of the match produce two unforced errors from the Latvian, both on her backhand wing. A third straight error, this time on the other wing, moves Williams to game point but a backhand into the tape continues an error-strewn opening game. Ostapenko has an early break point when Williams loops a reply long and makes it with a cracking service return. OSTAPENKO BREAKS.
Here come the players
Ostapenko is the first to emerge from the darkness and smoke in the tunnel into the spotlight on the indoor hard court alongside her mascot. Venus follows with her game face on, not fazed in the slightest by the louder cheer from the near capacity arena.
.@VenusesWilliams and Jelena Ostapenko are on court at #WTAFinals Day 3 now! pic.twitter.com/zZmk6jbOCT— WTA (@WTA) October 24, 2017
Venus not even the oldest
At 37-years-young, Venus Williams is not the oldest player to compete at the WTA Finals. Venus is, in fact, the third-oldest player to compete at the season-ending event. Billie Jean King was 39 in 1983 and Martina Navratilova was 38 in 1994.
Venus, who won the 2008 WTA Finals by defeating Vera Zvonareva of Russia, is appearing in the year-end tournament for the first time since 2009.
Who will notch first win of finals?
Venus Williams and Jelena Ostapenko square up in the round-robin stages of the WTA Finals in Singapore desperately needing a win to stay in contention of reaching the semi-finals of the season-ending event.
Both Williams and Ostapenko lost their opening singles matches on Sunday in straight sets and face a tall order to get out of their White Group.
Williams, who is the only player in the top eight in Singapore without a title to her name this year, suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Karolina Pliskova inside 72 minutes. French Open champion Ostapenko, meanwhile, lost 6-3, 6-4 to Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza.
Williams and Ostapenko meet this lunchtime before Muguruza takes on Pliskova in the second singles match of the day later.
The 37-year-old Williams has defeated Ostapenko once this season in their only head-to-head to date. The American ended the Latvian's charge at only her second major at Wimbledon this summer in the quarter-finals. Williams went on to lose in the final.