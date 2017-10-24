Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko, WTA Finals - live score updates

12:59PM

Williams* 2-2 Ostapenko (*denotes next server)

Ostapenko is backed into a corner as Williams focuses on the forehand and draws the error from her opponent. The French Open champion's error-count is mounting up and she's starting to get agitated. Ostapenko stops the rot with a winner for 15-30 but continues to make a first serve.

Crucially at 30-all, Ostapenko catches Venus out by taking a backhand early and when Williams pushes wide, the Latvian secures her first hold.

12:53PM

Williams 2-1 Ostapenko* (*denotes next server)

Great movement and timing from Ostapenko as she produces a clinical forehand winner across court. The Latvian uses her power to good effect on the other flank to strike past Williams which has the American considering whether to make an early challenge. She opts against it. More precision from Ostapenko, this time a delightful backhand down the line brings up two break points but the youngster can't covert at the first attempt and she drags her backhand wide. The second chance goes begging when Ostapenko strikes the net and the Latvian looks forlornly across the net as she punches another backhand low. Williams rides out the storm as a service return into the tramlines ensures Venus is the first to hold serve this match.

Ostapenko lands the backhand right on the line! #WTAFinalspic.twitter.com/K9xZpW4le8 — WTA (@WTA) October 24, 2017

12:49PM

Williams* 1-1 Ostapenko (*denotes next server)

Ostapenko rushes the net at a short reply from Venus, but Williams sends her own reply back past the 20-year-old as she eases to her break points. The American has two to make it count. A double fault hands the world No 5 the break back. WILLIAMS BREAKS.

12:45PM

Williams 0-1 Ostapenko* (*denotes next server)