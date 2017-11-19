Verbal exchange between Michael Cheika and Twickenham supporter unlikely to lead to RFU investigation

Cheika, here heading back from the President's Box, played down the incident with the supporter - The RFU Collection

The verbal exchange between Australia head coach Michael Cheika and a supporter at Twickenham is unlikely to lead to an investigation by the Rugby Football Union as the governing body has not received an official complaint about the incident.

Cheika could seen in a heated exchange as he walked down the steps from the coaches’ box and had also been caught on camera in the first half mouthing ‘f------ cheats’ after one incident.

Cheika however played down the incident with the supporter and he seems he will not be lodging any complaint to the RFU.

“Is this is what rugby has come to that we’re just looking for all of that?” Cheika said.

“Is that really what it is? There are plenty of fans giving me a gob full, I can assure you. And not nice, not pleasant. But that is the way it goes, the way it happens.

“I know when I walk down the stairs that I’m going to cop abuse but that’s the way she rolls.

“The reason you go downstairs is to get the messages about re-arranging players, and there was a lot that had to go on, I need to give them directly to make them happen. That’s the only thing that matters, getting the on-field situation.”