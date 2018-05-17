MLB: Verlander sets strikeout mark against Ohtani in shutout

Justin Verlander celebrated his 2500th strikeout as reigning MLB World Series champions the Houston Astros blanked the Los Angeles Angels 2-0.

Verlander is the model of longevity and consistency, and his ninth-inning strikeout of Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday truly demonstrated the six-time All-Star's prowess.

The 35-year-old struck out Japanese star Ohtani three times in the duration of his shut-out victory, but his third was the one which truly mattered. It was important because it was the 2500th strikeout of his career.

Verlander is ranked 33rd on the all-time strikeout list after throwing 200 or more innings in 10 seasons.

"I take a lot of pride in taking the ball every fifth day and going out there and just being there for my team-mates and making every single start for the season and even if I'm not feeling good being out there," Verlander – the 2011 American League Cy Young Award winner – told AT&T Sports Southwest after the game. "And when you do that man, I think over time the numbers start to just amass themselves if you can stay healthy and I think that's what you're seeing now."

While Verlander's strikeout mark was a big part of this game, the win gave Houston a 2-1 series victory over the Angels and put them two games in front of the Angels in the American League (AL) West.

BAUER SILENCES TIGERS

It was just a day for pitching on Wednesday and Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer drove the idea home by striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings of a 6-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

The ageless wonder Bartolo Colon threw 7.6 innings of shut-out ball in the Texas Rangers' 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. He gave up four hits while walking none.

Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna drove in the go-ahead run in a 4-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs. The 20-year-old is the youngest player in the expansion era to drive in the go-ahead run on back-to-back days.

GAME TO FORGET FOR TRUMBO

Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo went 0 for four with four strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

NO STOPPING PROFAR AND RANGERS

Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar ended Texas' win over the Mariners in style.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Baltimore Orioles



Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Chicago White Sox



Cleveland Indians 6-0 Detroit Tigers



St Louis Cardinals 7-5 Minnesota Twins



Toronto Blue Jays 12-1 New York Mets



Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Kansas City Royals



Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Arizona Diamondbacks



Texas Rangers 5-1 Seattle Mariners



Cincinnati Reds 6-3 San Francisco Giants



Boston Red Sox 6-4 Oakland Athletics



Miami Marlins 6-5 Los Angeles Dodgers



Houston Astros 2-0 Los Angeles Angels



Atlanta Braves 4-1 Chicago Cubs



Washington Nationals-New York Yankees (postponed)

ROCKIES AT GIANTS

Chad Bettis (4-1, 3.12 ERA) has been great for the Colorado Rockies this season while Jeff Samardzija (1-2, 6.94 ERA) has struggled since coming back from an early-season injury. Both teams need every win they can get in a stacked National League (NL) West and the Giants will be looking to get hot again after losing seven of their last 10 games.