MLB: Verlander sets strikeout mark against Ohtani in shutout

It was a game to remember for Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, who recorded his 2500th strikeout.

Justin Verlander celebrated his 2500th strikeout as reigning MLB World Series champions the Houston Astros blanked the Los Angeles Angels 2-0.

Verlander is the model of longevity and consistency, and his ninth-inning strikeout of Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday truly demonstrated the six-time All-Star's prowess.

The 35-year-old struck out Japanese star Ohtani three times in the duration of his shut-out victory, but his third was the one which truly mattered. It was important because it was the 2500th strikeout of his career.

Verlander is ranked 33rd on the all-time strikeout list after throwing 200 or more innings in 10 seasons.

"I take a lot of pride in taking the ball every fifth day and going out there and just being there for my team-mates and making every single start for the season and even if I'm not feeling good being out there," Verlander – the 2011 American League Cy Young Award winner – told AT&T Sports Southwest after the game. "And when you do that man, I think over time the numbers start to just amass themselves if you can stay healthy and I think that's what you're seeing now."

While Verlander's strikeout mark was a big part of this game, the win gave Houston a 2-1 series victory over the Angels and put them two games in front of the Angels in the American League (AL) West.

BAUER SILENCES TIGERS

It was just a day for pitching on Wednesday and Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer drove the idea home by striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings of a 6-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

The ageless wonder Bartolo Colon threw 7.6 innings of shut-out ball in the Texas Rangers' 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. He gave up four hits while walking none.

Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna drove in the go-ahead run in a 4-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs. The 20-year-old is the youngest player in the expansion era to drive in the go-ahead run on back-to-back days.

GAME TO FORGET FOR TRUMBO

Baltimore Orioles' Mark Trumbo went 0 for four with four strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

NO STOPPING PROFAR AND RANGERS

Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar ended Texas' win over the Mariners in style.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Baltimore Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Indians 6-0 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 7-5 Minnesota Twins

Toronto Blue Jays 12-1 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers 5-1 Seattle Mariners

Cincinnati Reds 6-3 San Francisco Giants

Boston Red Sox 6-4 Oakland Athletics

Miami Marlins 6-5 Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros 2-0 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves 4-1 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals-New York Yankees (postponed)

 

ROCKIES AT GIANTS

Chad Bettis (4-1, 3.12 ERA) has been great for the Colorado Rockies this season while Jeff Samardzija (1-2, 6.94 ERA) has struggled since coming back from an early-season injury. Both teams need every win they can get in a stacked National League (NL) West and the Giants will be looking to get hot again after losing seven of their last 10 games.

