Verstappen farce leaves F1's Austin party with bitter hangover

Formula One's tendency to shoot itself in the foot came to the fore on Sunday as Max Verstappen was robbed of a deserved podium finish.

Lewis Hamilton standing on the brink of a fourth world title, Mercedes winning a fourth consecutive constructors' championship, Carlos Sainz Jr enjoying a sparkling Renault debut, Usain Bolt's inability to match Patrick Stewart in the podium interview stakes, Michael Buffer getting Sunday started with a classic "Let's get ready to rumble".

Any and all of those ought to have been the subject of this United States Grand Prix summary, but Omnisport's Matthew Scott says Formula One's propensity for madness prevented that when Max Verstappen was robbed of a thrilling podium finish at the Circuit of the Americas.

Now, it must be said: Yes, Verstappen did exceed track limits overtaking Kimi Raikkonen at the penultimate corner. Yes, that is against the rules. And, yes, it should be punished.

But after a weekend in which likely every other driver on the track did the same and got away with it?

Will the COTA lap record be taken away from Hamilton? He ran off the track exiting turn nine on his pole-position sealing Saturday best after all...

Verstappen's mesmerising drive deserved to be remembered, but not like this.

Starting 16th after he was involved in the latest episode of F1's tragicomedy that is engine penalties, the Dutchman was sixth by lap 10, running slower tyres than the majority of the field.

That 27-lap opening stint on supersofts had a telling impact on the race, as Sebastian Vettel was forced to bail out of a pursuit of Lewis Hamilton to cover the Red Bull and saw his flickering hopes of a fifth title go up in smoke.

Vettel and Verstappen both made mincemeat of the out-of-sorts Valtteri Bottas before the German was allowed back into second by Raikkonen, who was utterly outdone by Verstappen into turn 19 – the Finn opening the ajar door just in time as Verstappen took evasive action to the inside.