Verstappen retains front-row place in Mexico following stewards' inquiry

After being called in to face the stewards at the Mexican Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was informed he will stay in second on the grid.

Max Verstappen will remain on the front row for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix after race stewards opted to take no action against the young Dutchman over a qualifying incident that frustrated Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull's Verstappen came agonisingly close to claiming a first career pole position on Saturday, only to be pipped by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel as champion-elect Lewis Hamilton posted the third-fastest time.

However, with Q3 still in progress, the stewards announced Verstappen was under investigation for allegedly impeding Bottas between turns 12 and 13 when the Mercedes driver was on a hot lap.

Both drivers were subsequently called to offer their thoughts, but it was decided no further action was needed, meaning Verstappen will still start from second.

An official statement read: "The stewards examined multiple angles of video evidence and radio calls to car 33, and heard from Max Verstappen, the driver of car 33, Valtteri Bottas, the driver of car 77, and the team representatives.

"The driver of car 33 was clearly aware from the team radio and using his mirrors that car 77 was approaching on a hot lap. He moved from the racing line on the exit of turn 12 to avoid impeding car 77.

"The driver of car 33 did move slowly from the racing line, which could have affected car 77, but the stewards do not consider this as impeding."

Bottas had earlier told Sky Sports: "I was on my lap and I could see in the last sector he [Verstappen] was going quite slow at the exit of turn 12 and compromised my line a bit for turn 13.

"It's not up to me if it is worth a penalty - I don’t know what the rulebook says. All I know is it ruined my lap."

However, Verstappen was quick to proclaim his innocence, telling Sky Sports: "There is no incident, for me.

"It's his [Bottas'] own problem, isn't it, if he out-brakes himself at the next corner. I was on the inside and I didn't hold him up. He can say what he wants.

"I moved to the inside and I was already past the point where you go to the right, so yeah, I don't see an incident."