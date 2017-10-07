Vertonghen equals Belgium record for most international appearances

The Spurs star starts against Bosnia & Herzegovina with his side already assured of a World Cup place, and joins legend Jan Ceulemans on 96 games

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has become Belgium's joint-highest capped player with his 96th appearance, bringing up the milestone in the meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Vertonghen, 30, has become a fixture in the the Red Devils' backline since making his debut back in 2007 and starts at left-back for Saturday's World Cup qualifier, with Belgium already assured of their place at Russia 2018.

Wales 5/1 to beat Ireland 1-0

And now he joins Jan Ceulemans in holding the record for most appearances in a Belgium shirt, just four games short of becoming their first-ever centurion.

Ceulemans represented Club Brugge for almost his entire playing career after starting at Lierse, and netted 23 goals from midfield in his 96 games for the Red Devils.

Part of a golden generation of Belgium talent that has now guided the nation to back-to-back World Cups after 24 years in international wilderness, Vertonghen earned the praise of coach Roberto Martinez in the build-up to Saturday's landmark game.

"There's been a lot of talk about this golden generation, but it's important we can have leadership and personality creating a team," the Belgium boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I think that's where Jan is essential. He's a leader, he's a really experienced head and that's important. We've got a few of those and they're going to guide the younger talent.

"To get 95 caps at this stage of his career is a sensational achievement. That just shows you the professionalism that he has."