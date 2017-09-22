From Wonder Boy to Golden Boy - Bosz tips Pulisic for award

The American international is up for the award for the best young player in Europe and his Dortmund manager thinks he should be the winner

A few weeks ago Alexi Lalas mockingly dubbed Christian Pulisic "Wonder Boy." But if Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz had his way, the teenager would instead be the next "Golden Boy."

The U.S. international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since breaking into the Dortmund first team in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.

The teenager was a frequent starter under previous manager Thomas Tuchel, but has only seen his role grow under Bosz, having started four of Dortmund’s five Bundesliga matches, along with their lone DFB Pokal and Champions League contests this season.

His performances have earned Pulisic a spot on the 25-man shortlist for Tuttosport's Golden Boy award, which is given to European club football's most impressive youngster under 21.

And though Pulisic is not considered a favorite for the award, Bosz thinks he should win it over the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Pulisic's former teammate Ousmane Dembele.

"He has to win the title," Bosz said at a media conference ahead of Dortmund’s match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bosz added he believes the talented American has all the tools, mental and physical, to have a great career in the game.

"He's a very good player. Christian has been a great talent for years," Bosz said.

"He shows me every week — he's very fast, technically strong and he has great mentality, which is important.

"He wants to get better and better, and he has a very great future."

Pulisic, who turned 19 on Monday, has rewarded Bosz’s faith this season with three goals and an assist in all competitions, while bagging the club’s 3,000th Bundesliga goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Hamburg.