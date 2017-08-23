Vettel aiming to spoil Hamilton landmark – Belgian GP in numbers

Lewis Hamilton will aim to make a statement in his 200th grand prix, but championship leader Sebastian Vettel will have other ideas.

Sebastian Vettel will have his sights set on spoiling Lewis Hamilton's 200th grand prix in Belgium this weekend, but if history is anything to go by Kimi Raikkonen could grace the top step of the podium.

Vettel took a 14-point advantage into the Formula One world championship's mid-season break after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix last month.

Hamilton could only finish fourth at the Hungaroring, where Raikkonen made it a Ferrari one-two in what is proving to be a dramatic title tussle.

After a month off the battle will resume at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in a race which Raikkonen, who this week signed a contract extension with the Scuderia, has won four times – but not since 2009.

Hamilton will aim to celebrate another landmark in style as he eyes a fourth world title, while Vettel can make a statement by carrying on where he left off before the rest period.

Here we look at a selection of Opta statistics and facts ahead of the race.

5 – There has been a different winner of the Belgian Grand Prix in each of the last five years (Jenson Button, Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Hamilton and Nico Rosberg).

4 – Only Michael Schumacher (six) and Ayrton Senna (five) have won the Belgian GP more times than Raikkonen (four, level with Jim Clark).

68 – Hamilton is only one pole away from equalling Schumacher's record of 68. If he secures first place on the grid, he would also match Alain Prost, Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio for most poles in the Belgian Grand Prix (four).

12 – Ferrari and McLaren (12 each) have won more times at Spa-Francorchamps than any other F1 team.

7004 – Spa-Francorchamps is the longest track on the F1 circuit at 7004 metres.

0 – No driver has won back-to-back F1 races in 2017. The last time no driver won two GP in a row in a whole season was in 1974.

5 – Valtteri Bottas has the best current podium streak with five in a row. He is one podium away from equalling the best run in the 2017 season (Vettel, six).

2 – Max Verstappen's best qualifying performance as an F1 driver was in last season's Belgian Grand Prix – he was second on the grid, but had to settle for 11th place in the race.