Formula One: Vettel, Raikkonen and Verstappen escape punishment after Singapore crash

The crash that caused chaos at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix was a racing incident, stewards have confirmed.

Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen will face no further punishment after Singapore Grand Prix stewards deemed their first-corner collision to be a racing incident.

A chaotic opening to Sunday's race saw Raikkonen tag Verstappen's Red Bull after making a quick start from fourth place, the accident causing the Finn to crash into his Ferrari team-mate.

Raikkonen then spun before veering back into Verstappen to end both men's races, while Vettel's damaged side pod saw him spin, lose his front nose and retire a few corners later.

All three were summoned to explain their take on events following the conclusion of the race, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, who extended his championship lead over Vettel to 28 points.

Verstappen blamed Vettel for the crash, the pole-sitter appearing to move across after pulling away, and expected the championship contender to be punished.

However, race stewards saw the incident differently and have ruled no driver had been wholly or predominantly to blame.