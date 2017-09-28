Vettel says Singapore crash was 'part of racing'

Sebastian Vettel did not feel it was necessary to talk about his crash in Singapore as he attempts to hit back in Malaysia.

Sebastian Vettel reflected on his first-corner crash with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen in the Singapore Grand Prix as being "part of racing" and said there is no point in dwelling on the incident.

Verstappen blamed Ferrari driver Vettel for the smash which brought all three drivers' race to a dramatic early end at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The trio avoided further punishment after stewards deemed the collision in a grand prix won by championship leader Lewis Hamilton to be a racing incident.

Vettel trails Hamilton by 28 points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix this weekend and the German is eager to put a costly start to his last race behind him as he strives to win a fifth world title.

He said: "I don't think it is necessary to discuss it. With things like this happening, what can you do?

"If you have a major problem with the car, or if you have done a major mistake, then it is a different story. If there is something you need to change, then you need to react quickly to make sure that it doesn't happen again. Then it might be a different story.

"It would have been different if I had lost the car somewhere in the race, then it is obviously different,"

He added: "We did our start, everyone was trying to do his start, and then it ended up pretty bad for all three of us.

"It is part of racing. These things, they happen, not much you can do – so therefore not much point to try and look at them again and again. It is better if your time and energy is spent looking forward."