Vettel was waiting on Hamilton mistake that never came

Sebastian Vettel conceded he could do little to prevent Lewis Hamilton winning the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver saw his Formula One lead cut to seven points at Spa-Francorchamps as Mercedes' Hamilton - starting from a record-equalling 68th pole position - gave Vettel no chance of victory.
Despite a second-placed finish, Vettel was looking at the positives following a tough first race after the mid-season break.
"It was really intense," he said on the podium. "I was waiting for Lewis to make a mistake - he didn't. He was waiting for me to make a mistake, but I didn't.
"At the restart [after the safety car was deployed], I was fearing I was not close enough, but I was too close.
"Compared to Silverstone, though, we've taken good steps forward and we can now look forward to next week, our home race."