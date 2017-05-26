Victor Moses' unlikely rise to the top no surprise to those who knew him best after becoming Chelsea's linchpin

Victor Moses is the indispensable man on the best side in the country. No-one else at Chelsea can do what he does and without him, Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system, his 93-point team, would collapse.

After spending the previous three seasons being shipped around on loan, it might be a surprise. Never able to make much of an impression at Liverpool, Stoke City or West Ham United, Moses looked set to be sold last summer. Just another youngster who could not cut it at Chelsea.

But the unlikely reality, Moses as Premier League champion, on the brink of a double, is not a surprise to everyone. Certainly not to the people who remember him from his time at Crystal Palace. They all say the same thing: that Moses was the most naturally talented teenage footballer they had seen, or have seen since. Fast, strong, skilful and decisive, Moses was a phenomenon in school and academy football long before he played as a senior.

Though that does not mean that they all knew that Moses would definitely reach the top. In fact, the talk at Crystal Palace at the time was that he would either do what he has done, playing in the European elite, or he would vanish without trace as a professional player.

So says James Scowcroft, who played for Palace for Moses’ first seasons and always knew there were only two outcomes for the youngster.

“I remember saying to the academy manager Gary Issott,” Scowcroft tells The Independent, “that Moses will either play in the Champions League or on Hackney Marshes. One or the other, but he was never going to be a mid-level journeyman footballer. He had that much ability.”

Neil Warnock tells a similar story. Before Moses met Conte last summer, Warnock was the most important manager of his career, the man who brought him into senior football and showed him what he needs to do.

It all started in October 2007 when Simon Jordan, who says that none of Moses’ success has surprised him, sacked Peter Taylor and appointed Neil Warnock, with the team struggling in 19th place in the Championship.

Warnock recalls it very clearly. “I remember we didn’t have any pace. I shouted over to Gary Issott, ‘do we have any pace in the kids?’ He said we had two lads, Victor Moses and Sean Scannell. ‘Are they good enough for the first team?’ ‘No, not yet.’ ‘Well they are now!’ So I screamed at them over. They wouldn’t say boo to a goose either of them, such quiet lads. ‘He says you’re not ready for the first team, what do you think?’ They hardly said anything. ‘Will you play in the first team if I pick you? ‘Yeah’, they said. That’s how they were.”

Moses was thrown into first team football at the age of 16 and immediately showed that he could handle it. “You could see from day one training with the first team that he wasn’t out of place,” Scowcroft says, “he would drop his shoulder, go the other way and embarrass the senior pros.” He took to Championship football quickly too, scored his first goal away at West Bromwich Albion and celebrated with backflips. Some at the club were not impressed at the risk he was taking but they did not want to fine him. He was only on £300 per week.

He couldn’t defend for England, he played out wide with his gloves on, he never tackled back

Neil Warnock

But Moses’ explosive attacking power was not enough. Not to play for a Neil Warnock team in the Championship. So Warnock told the 16-year-old that there were two very different paths his career could follow, and it was up to him.

