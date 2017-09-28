Victor Moses bigger worry for Gernot Rohr than Alex Iwobi

There have been reasons for concern for both Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi so far this term, but according to Goal readers, it’s the Chelsea man who should be giving Gernot Rohr more sleepless nights.

Moses was one of the Super Eagles’ star men during the recent international break as Nigeria took a giant step towards next summer’s World Cup after taking four points from Cameroon.

However, Antonio Conte’s decision to sign Davide Zappacosta—who scored a wondergoal on his Champions League debut against Qarabag—introduces considerable competition for Moses in the Blues squad.

Even though Moses has made five Premier League starts this season—while Zappacosta has played for just 16 minutes—56 percent of those who responded to a recent Goal poll believe that the Stamford Bridge star should be a greater concern for Rohr than Iwobi.

Certainly, after Moses was handed the reins for Chelsea in Wednesday evening’s victory at Atletico Madrid, it will be interesting to see whether he remains in the team for the visit of Manchester City in the EPL on Saturday.

By contrast to Moses—who was a league champion with the Pensioners last term—Iwobi has struggled to establish himself at Arsenal after losing his spot in Arsene Wenger’s first XI.

The non-departure of Alexis Sanchez has denied Iwobi a ready route back into the starting eleven, but the wideman’s peril appears to be of less concern to Nigeria fans, with only 44 percent revealing that Rohr should be more concerned about the Arsenal star than his Chelsea rival.

The 21-year-old has made just one league start and one further substitute appearance this term—playing a total of 91 minutes—although after starting in the Gunners’ Europa League opener against FC Cologne, it will be interesting to see whether he gets the not for Arsenal at BATE Borisov on Thursday evening.

Iwobi has also made his recall to the Nigeria squad after missing the double-header against Cameroon, and will be in contention to displace Moses Simon when the Super Eagles meet Zambia in Uyo on October 7.