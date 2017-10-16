Victor Moses facing a month out as Chelsea's hamstring curse continues

Victor Moses is facing a spell on the sidelines - Chelsea FC

Chelsea fear the latest victim of the club’s hamstring curse, Victor Moses, will miss at least four weeks.

Moses became the third Chelsea player in two weeks to suffer a hamstring injury, following striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Morata is hoping to return for Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Roma, but Kante is set to miss the rest of October and Moses is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Chelsea’s initial diagnosis put the recovery time of Moses at a minimum of four weeks, meaning he could miss the Premier League clash against Manchester United on November 5.

Head coach Antonio Conte is worried that injuries are threatening to ruin his team’s season after being frustrated that Chelsea did not sign more players in the summer.

David Luiz may be moved into a midfield role Credit: getty images