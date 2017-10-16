Victor Moses facing a month out as Chelsea's hamstring curse continues
Chelsea fear the latest victim of the club’s hamstring curse, Victor Moses, will miss at least four weeks.
Moses became the third Chelsea player in two weeks to suffer a hamstring injury, following striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder N’Golo Kante.
Morata is hoping to return for Wednesday night’s Champions League clash against Roma, but Kante is set to miss the rest of October and Moses is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Chelsea’s initial diagnosis put the recovery time of Moses at a minimum of four weeks, meaning he could miss the Premier League clash against Manchester United on November 5.
Head coach Antonio Conte is worried that injuries are threatening to ruin his team’s season after being frustrated that Chelsea did not sign more players in the summer.
Chelsea go into the Roma game on the back of successive Premier League defeats and question marks hanging over whether or not they can cope without Kante.
Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is yet to make his debut following his £35million deadline day move from Leicester City because of a calf injury.
Conte is considering whether or not to ask Andreas Christensen or David Luiz to play in midfield against Roma to help provide his defence with more protection.
Chelsea played with three central midfielders against Atletico Madrid, with Morata and Eden Hazard up front, and produced their best performance of the season so far.
Another summer signing, Davide Zappacosta, replaced Moses at Selhurst Park and looks set for an extended stint at right wing-back, although Conte has claimed Antonio Rudiger can also play in the position.
Roma have injury problems of their own after defender Kostas Manolas was forced off during Saturday’s defeat to Napoli with a thigh strain.
The Italians have already been without Stephan El Shaarawy, Patrik Schick, Kevin Strootman, Gregoire Defrel and Emerson Palmieri.