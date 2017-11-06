Victor Moses hails Chelsea's defeat of Manchester United

Once again, the Blues ran the rule over the Red Devils in an encounter largely dominated by the London side and the Nigeria international praised them

Victor Moses has hailed Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat of Manchester United in Sunday’s English Premier League encounter.

A superb second-half header from Alvaro Morata settled the tie in which Antonio Conte’s men produced dominating performance over Jose Mourinho’s side.

And Moses, out due to a hamstring injury he sustained last month, took to the social media to laud his teammates who denied the Red Devils just their second league win in their last 16 attempts at the Stamford Bridge.

“What a performance from the lads, massive win,” Moses captioned an Instagram post.