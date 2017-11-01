Victor Moses, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane top 30-man Caf African Player of the Year list

After an impressive 2016-17 campaign with Chelsea, the wing-back has been nominated for Africa's top individual honour alongside the Liverpool stars

Nigeria’s Victor Moses, Egypt and Senegal wingers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been nominated alongside 27 others for Caf Player of the Year 2017.

Moses, converted to a right wing-back under Antonio Conte helped Chelsea to an English Premier League win in the 2016-17 season, at the back of a disappointing campaign for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The 26-year-old was also impressive for the Super Eagles as his contribution in their World Cup qualifying series helped them grab an early ticket to Russia 2018 for their sixth appearance in the quadrennial tournament.

Liverpool’s Salah was also instrumental for both club and country. Impressive performances for Roma last season saw him become the Kops’ record signing in the summer. And he has taken to life at Anfield with aplomb.

The former Chelsea player also helped the Pharaohs return to the global scene with his virtuoso showing against Congo, thus, ending a 27-year wait for World Cup qualification for his country.

Club teammate, Mane also had a laudable 2016-17 season scoring 13 English topflight goals, and he has continued from where he stopped in the ongoing campaign.

Moses is not the only Nigerian to make the list as Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong also made the cut.

Others to make the list are: Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon), Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal), Christian Atsu (Ghana & Newcastle), Christian Bassogog (Cameroon & Henan Jianye), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Essam El Hadary (Egypt & Al Taawoun), Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon & Sevilla), Fackson Kapumbu (Zambia & Zesco), Jean Michel Seri (Cote d’Ivoire & Nice), Junior Kabananga (DR Congo & Astana), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord), Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco), Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mbwana Samata (Tanzania & Genk), Michael Olunga (Kenya & Girona), Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto), Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig), Percy Tau (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid), Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto), Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto), Youssef Msakni (Tunisia & Al Duhail), Yves Bissouma (Mali & Lille)

The nominees will be looking to dethrone 2016 winner Riyad Mahrez who endured a testing year after his laudable 2015-16 season with Leicester City and, thus, missed out on this year's.

The winner will be decided by votes from the head coaches/technical directors of the national associations affiliated to Caf, members of the Caf Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts.

The awards gala will be held on January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana.