Victor Moses, not Mohamed Salah, most deserving of Goal 50 spot

Naby Keita, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane were the three African players named in the Goal 50 2017, but while those three were all deserving of their spots, did some of the continent’s other stars also merit a place in our list of the globe’s top talents?

Many of Africa’s biggest names missed out on our top 50, and according to a recent Goal poll, Victor Moses can been most hard done by with his exclusion.

Last week, we asked readers which of the continent’s overlooked stars were most deserving of a spot in the Goal 50, with Moses overwhelmingly coming out on top.

The Nigeria international received a whopping 67 percent of the votes, comfortably eclipsing the other contenders on the list.

Indeed, it’s easy to see why the Super Eagles superstar has received such backing.

Victor Moses | 2016-17 Premier League stats

In the summer of 2016, he appeared primed for the exit door at Chelsea, following a series of underwhelming loan deals.

Victor Moses - Chelsea More