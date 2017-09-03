Victor Moses voted Nigeria’s star man vs. Cameroon

Every Nigerian player on the park was a hero in Uyo on Friday as Cameroon were slain 4-0, but Goal readers have voted for Victor Moses as the Super Eagle who impressed them the most.

In a recent poll run by Goal, Chelsea wideman Moses picked up 45 percent of the votes, finishing ahead of Leon Balogun—in second with 25 percent—and John Obi Mikel who picked up 24 percent of the votes.

The fourth option we gave—Odion Ighalo—registered five percent of the votes, despite scoring the Super Eagles’ all-important opener in their World Cup qualifier.

His strike just before half time, set up by Mikel, put Nigeria on the road to a famous triumph, but it was the Tianjin TEDA midfielder who consolidated their lead with a goal just before halftime following a Moses corner.

The Chelsea wideman had earlier fluffed his lines when he and Ighalo had broken through on goal, but netted 10 minutes into the second half to make it 3-0 to Nigeria before substitute Kelechi Iheanacho added a fourth on the counter-attack late on.

Moses, as he has done on various occasions in the past, stepped up to the plate to prove decisive in a big match.

It was a performance that brought back memories of his two-goal salvo against Ethiopia in the 2013 Nations Cup group stage, while the former Crystal Palace wideman also stepped up to the plate against the same opponents in a 2014 World Cup playoff.

Nigeria fans will be hoping that Moses, who also struck twice in the 3-1 victory over Algeria earlier in the qualifying campaign, can continue in the same vein when the Super Eagles travel to Yaounde for the return fixture against the Indomitable Lions on Monday evening.