Victor Omondi start for Nzoia Sugar against Sofapaka

Victor Omondi, who started against Thika United in the absence of the injured Elvis Rupia

Nzoia Sugar has named its squad to face Sofapaka this afternoon at Kasarani Stadium.

Victor Omondi, who started against Thika United in the absence of the injured Elvis Rupia, has been dropped to the bench.

Stephen Wakanya, will run the proceedings in the midfield. The Western based side needs to bounce back after falling by a solitary goal against Thika last weekend.

Squad: Nzoia: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Hilary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Spehen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Laurence Juma, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, Masita Masuta

Subs: Humphrey Katasi, Festus Okiring, Edgar Nzano, Jonathan Lodaket, Benjamin Muchuma, Collins Wakhungu, Victor Omondi