Victor Osimhen's Wolfsburg escapes relegation from Bundesliga

The Nigerian striker helped his German side retain their topflight spot after a play-off win against Eintracht Braunschweig

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen helped Wolfsburg retain their Garman Bundesliga status after defeating 10-man Eintracht Braunschweig 1-0 in the relegation play-off on Monday.







It was the Nigerian's third appearance as a substitute since making his debut against Borussia Moenchengladbach on May 13 after joining Andries Jonker's men in January.







Vieirinha's early strike was all the visitors needed to seal their survival in the elite division with a 2-0 aggregate win despite Maximilian Sauer received a late red card for the hosts.







The 18-year-old replaced Mario Gomez, who handed Wolfsburg a first leg 1-0 win from the spot, while the hosts featured Suleiman Abdullahi as a substitute for Jan Hochscheidt.







After successfully helping his side preserve their top-flight status, Osimhen will join Gernot Rohr's men in Paris ahead of Togo friendly on June 1.