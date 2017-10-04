Victor Osimhen on target in Wolfsburg’s win over Utrecht

The 18-year-old forward got on the scoresheet as the Wolves defeated Erik ten Hag’s men at the Volkswagen Arena

Victor Osimhen was on target for Wolfsburg in their 2-0 win over Utrecht in a club friendly game on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international striker opened the scoring for the hosts in the 56th minute. A cross in from the left found the striker in the box, and he planted a header past the goalie.

Fourteen minutes later, Kaylen Hinds made it two. Another cross was played in from the right which eluded everyone but Hinds who fired in at the back post.

Osimhen will be looking to make his first appearance in the German top flight of the season when Martin Schmidt’s side visit the BayArena to take on Bayer Leverkusen on October 15.