Victor Wanyam ruled out London Derby

Harambee Stars and Tottenham midfielder, Victor Wanyama will miss Saturday's London Derby against Arsenal.

Arsenal will host Tottenham Hotspurs in atop of the bill English Premier League clash this weekend, but without influential Kenyan midfielder.

Wanyama is yet to recover from a knee injury sustained at the begging of the season and he has since been ruled out of the Emirates clash, alongside Toby Alderweireld.

Wanyama and Alderweireld who is nursing hamstring injury, both missed Spurs’ Thursday’s training as they continue their rehabilitation.

Striker Harry Kane and Dele Alli, however, will be available for selection by Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday.

Kane, who has 17 goals to his name this season, for both club and country, took part in the session on Thursday after missing England's matches against Germany and Brazil with a knee injury.

Spurs are currently third in the table behind Manchester United and eight points behind leaders Man City.

Arsenal are four points behind their neighbours after just 11 matches.