Victor Wanyama beats Harry Kane for plaudits

Victor Wanyama has been termed as ‘the unsung hero’ of 2016-17 Premier League season by Thierry Henry

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama is the best player of the season in English Premier League, according to former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Wanyama, who is also the Harambee Stars skipper, was instrumental for Tottenham Hotspur during the 2016-17 season capping the show with four league goals to his name.

With his conspicuous presence in the Spurs’ midfield, Henry, who is now the second assistant coach of Belgium, feels that the player has not been appreciated enough.

Hie asserts that Wanyama cannot even be compared with the 2016-17 Golden boot winner Harry Kane and the likes of Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

"There has been a lot of talk about the usual suspects at Tottenham all season: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose etc – but Victor Wanyama barely got a mention until the last few weeks.

"But he has been superb all campaign. He has hardly missed a match and is vital to what they are all about. His reading of the game, his strength, his drive and his power are all superb. And he is adding a few goals now. He’s just an amazing player who has had an amazing season," he told The Sun.

Wanyama joined Tottenham Spurs from Southampton in 2016 for a period of five years.