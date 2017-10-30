Victor Wanyama could miss rest of the season

The Kenyan captain has been restricted to two league starts for Tottenham this campaign but now could miss the entire season

Victor Wanyama could be ruled out for the remainder of the season if reports emerging from England are to be true.

The Kenyan captain has been restricted to only two league starts for Tottenham this campaign and it is now feared that the former Southampton and Celtic midfielder’s season could be over.

Daily Mail Football Editor Ian Ladyman, while appearing on SkySport last Sunday, suggested that Wanyama could be out for the remainder of the campaign, with his injury being more serious than initially feared.

Spurs announced last Friday that Wanyama was on the road to recovery and had started his rehabilitation, but it would now appear that the Harambee Stars captain's knee injury is not going to heal anytime soon.

Wanyama, who made 36 appearances last season for Spurs, was instrumental for the North London side's Premier League title push last season where they registered their best finish, coming second behind champions Chelsea.

Wanyama is now most likely set to miss Uefa Champions League return leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.