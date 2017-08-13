Kenya's Victor Wanyama doubtful for Tottenham's season opener

The Kenyan captain may not start in the away fixture due to lack of match fitness having barely featured in pre-season matches

Victor Wanyama is likely to start from the bench when Tottenham Hotspurs takes newly-promoted Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars captain may not start in the away fixture due to lack of match fitness having barely featured in Spur’s pre-season friendly matches.

Also doubtful for Spurs is Heung-min Son, who did not take part in pre-season. Wanyama’s absence opens the door for Moussa Sissoko to play against his old team, while Harry Winks and Mousa Dembele are charged with anchoring the midfield.

Spurs, who have not signed a single player this season despite losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City, will also be without Argentine playmaker Erik Lamela, who has been out since October 2016 with a hip injury.

Danny Rose will also miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained at the start of the year, and is likely to miss all of Spurs' fixtures in August.

On top of those absentees, Spurs will start the season without right-back Kieran Trippier, who injured his ankle against Juventus and is set to sit out for two weeks.