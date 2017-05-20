Victor Wanyama motivates Kenya’s Rugby team ahead of London duties

Kenyan and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has boosted Kenya Rugby 7s team’s morale ahead of their World Rugby Sevens Series competion in London.

Ahead of the competition, which is set to commence on Saturday, the Harambee Stars captain paid a courtesy call to the Innocent Simiyu coached outfit on Friday with moral and financial support.

He promised to boost the club with about Sh300, 000 (£2,000) ahead of their first match which kicks off at 13.20pm.

The first match will be against South Africa.