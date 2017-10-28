Victor Wanyama remains upbeat of Tottenham return

Wanyama has played a key role for Tottenham in his first season at the club since his move from Southampton

Victor Wanyama has remained positive of a quick return to action despite his slow recovery from a knee injury.

Wanyama has been nursing a knee injury sustained during the start of the English Premier League that has kept him out of action for close to two months.

Wanyama posted a message on social media hinting of a possible return to action with Tottenham soon and remained upbeat despite missing the mid-October target date.

Wanyama played a key role for Tottenham in his first season at the North London club since signing from Southampton.

Totteham have had to do without a number of their key players among them defender Danny Rose, who has been out for the past eight months.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes